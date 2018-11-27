Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My grandson wants a telescope for Christmas. He is 7, so nothing too expensive. — Nana
Dear Nana: A.C. Moore has a Smithsonian Telescope. regularly $27.99, on sale this week for $16.99.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I need five boxes of the net type outdoor lights that go over shrubs. Any good sales on them? — Kaitlyn L., Rio Grande
Dear Kaitlyn: Get five boxes of Holiday Style 105-count net lights at Dollar General for $5, Thursday through Saturday only.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: My mom wants a rice cooker. Help! — Lee
Dear Lee: Go to ShopRite by Saturday and get a Proctor Silex 8-cup rice cooker half price for $9.99.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Any deals on solar spotlights? I need six. — Barry
Dear Barry: Solar Spotlight stakes are $9.99 at Christmas Tree Shops.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Chock Full O’Nuts coffee: $1.99.
• Entenmann’s full line of baked goods: Half price.
• Utz 7- to 8-ounce Kettle Chips: $2.50.
• Lean Cuisine Favorites: $2.
• DiGiorno or California Pizza Kitchen pizzas: $5.
ShopRite
• Pineapples: 97 cents.
• Right Guard 48-hour deodorant: 99 cents.
• Bialetti Easy Saute Pans: Half price.
• ShopRite vitamins: Half price.
• Arm & Hammer 100-count box of dryer sheets: $1.99.
Tips
• Get 15 percent off gift cards for Burger King, Cracker Barrel, Red Lobster, Ruby Tuesday and DQ at Dollar General.
• Urban Decay Naked Heat Eyeshadow Palette is half price for $27 at Ulta on Saturday only. Doubtful the $3.50 coupon from the store circular in Sunday’s Press will work, but try.
• Designer-made wreaths and arrangements are 40 percent off at A.C. Moore. Buy a $50 A.C. Moore gift card and get a free $10 A.C. Moore gift card.
• Wednesday is the last day at Macy’s to get women’s BareTraps Yanessa or Style & Co. Tiny boots at 60 percent off. Also a Sensorgel queen mattress in a box, regularly $499, Wednesday $279. FYI: No coupons will work on any of these deals.
• Cuddler pet beds, regularly $14.99, are on sale for $7.99 through Sunday at Christmas Tree Shops.
• Boscov’s 14.4-ounce box of chocolate-covered pretzels, regularly $16, are on sale for $9.99. Holiday 24-ounce popcorn tins, regularly $9.99, are on sale for $5.99.
• Barbie’s Glamour Jet, regularly $99.99, is on sale for $79.99 at Target.
• Assorted Scotch or Duck brand mailing supplies are half price at Rite Aid.
• Get Crest Pro Health or 3D White toothpaste at CVS for 99 cents if you use the $2 coupon from Sunday’s Press.
• Totes slippers are half price at Walgreens.
• Today is the last day to get a Whirlpool 24.6-cubic foot stainless steel side-by-side or a 22-cubic foot stainless steel French door refrigerator for $998 at Home Depot.
• 7-foot inflatable Santa is $29.99 at Aldi.
• Holiday arrangements and tinsel decor are 15 percent off at Big Lots.
• Ladies spa robes are $10 at Family Dollar.
Franny The Shopaholic answers questions of general interest. Email FrannyShopaholic@aol.com.