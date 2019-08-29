Dig your toes in the sand while you can at one of the area’s beach bars. Though some will remain open for a few more weekends, this is the final hurrah for others. Head to Bally’s Beach Bar for DJ Tonka, Cheezy & The Crackers, Lost in Paris, and DJ Redline on Friday, DJ N9ne, Lifespeed, DJ Rashaun and DJ Patrice McBride on Saturday, DJ Aiden Scott, Lost in Paris and DJ Chelsea Lee & Guests on Sunday, and DJ Kurteousy, JSoul and DJ Redline on Monday. While you’re there, visit the rest of Bally’s for a wild weekend at Wild Wild West with Stealing Savanah and DJ Image on Friday, Laura Lea & Tripp Fabulous and DJ Aiden Scott on Saturday; and Split Decision and DJ Aiden Scott on Sunday; to The Deck for Derek Crider Duo on Friday, Ken Shiles & CiBon on Saturday, B.R.A.T. on Sunday and Lights Out Duo on Monday; and to Harry’s Oyster Bar for Meghan Knight and Lefty Lucy on Friday, The Pickles Duo and Billy Walton Band on Saturday, Robin Gazzara and The Seven Band on Sunday and Lefty Lucy on Monday. Get to the Beachside Bar at Caesars for Christian Glomb Duo on Saturda, Joseph Collepardi on Sunday, and Brother Jerome Duo, or head inside to 2100 for DJ Rashaun on Friday and DJ Joey Dino on Saturday. At the Beach Bar at Hard Rock, tune into Dr. Cheeko, Event Horizon and DJ Jason Weiss on Friday, Seansamotion, 39 Mariner and DJ Carm on Saturday; and Verdict, Red Hotts and DJ Jason on Sunday. Then head inside to Lobby Bar for Split Decision, The Rockets, DJ Billy G, and Se7en Band on Friday, Se7en Band, Steal the Sky, DJ Montone, K Brown Express on Saturday, Sidearm , M-80, My Hero Zero, DJ Drift and Eleven Eleven on Sunday, and The Neptunes on Monday; to Council Oak Lounge for Five Times Famous and Kenny Curcio Duo on Friday, Guitaro 5000 and The Pickles Duo on Saturday, and Ken & CiBon Trio and Nick Moccia Duo on Sunday; to Hard Rock Café for Nine Deez Night on Friday and Beginnings on Saturday; and to Daer Nightclub for Saweetie on Friday, Juice Wrld on Saturday and 4AM Takeover on Sunday. At Landshark Bar & Grill at Resorts, dig your toes in the sand with DJ SL on Friday, DJ Rockstar and DJ Chris Roberts on Saturday, and DJ SL and Latin Night on Sunday. Inside, head to Margaritaville for Ken Shiles & CiBon on Friday, Smokey Starr on Saturday and Patty Blee on Sunday, or to Bar One for live entertainment on Friday and Saturday. At Laguna Grill & Rum Bar, celebrate the end of the season with Grooveheart on Friday, The Whitewalls and The E Street Shuffle on Saturday, and Incognito and Dan Burke Band on Sunday. Head to The Point for a night on the sand with Tom Powdermaker on Friday, Tom Pacitti Duo on Saturday, The Verdict on Sunday and Matt Santry on Monday, or to Icona’s Sandbar Village for Amy Faden Duo on Friday, Sean Loosh on Saturday, Cheezy & The Crackers on Sunday and Robin Gazzara on Monday. At Tuckahoe Inn, get to their back deck on a bayside beach for Atley Moon & The Say Somethings on Friday and Chameleon on Saturday. Head to The Rusty Nail for Aaron Burgos Duo and Dave Kelly Duo on Friday and The Honeyhawks and The Deck Band on Saturday; to Springfield Inn for DJ Philly Will, Sweet Talkers, and DJ Aiden Scott on Friday, Barclay Mo, Juliano Brothers, The Way Outs and DJ Redline on Saturday, Rad & Kell, The Way Outs, LeCompt, and DJ Brother Mike on Sunday; and Mike LeCompt on Monday; to The Deauville Inn for Lou London and Dean Dunlevy on Saturday, and Jim Maher and Soul Cruisers on Sunday; and to Star Beach Bar for a DJ on Friday, Dom Grasso on Saturday, The Burnsiders on Sunday and AJ Jesson on Monday.
5. Get the last beach bar hurrah
