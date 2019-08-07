OCEAN CITY MUSIC PIER
7 P.M. MONDAY, AUGUST 12 AND TUESDAY, AUGUST 13; $45
WHAT TO EXPECT: One of the most renowned tribute bands on the scene, Get the Led Out delivers the music of Led Zeppelin in note-perfect fashion. Going for the sound as opposed to the lookalike thing, the band employs six musicians in order to replicate the studio recordings and their overdubs. Get the Led Out will rock the Music Pier crowd for two nights with favorites such as “Whole Lotta Love,” “Black Dog,” “Stairway to Heaven” and “Rock n’ Roll.”