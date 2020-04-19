For a prospective buyer who enjoys fishing and boating and whose professional obligations require a private home office, the just-completed three-story, elevator-accessible luxury residence at 407 N. Thurlow Ave. on Margate’s Sunset Canal may be a perfect fit. And its appearance on the Margate market certainly couldn’t come at a more fitting time.
For one thing, there’s no other one like it presently being offered in this particularly desirable location. ”It’s the only new construction available right now on the bay in Margate that is completed and ready to move in today,” says Scott Becker, president of Revolution Builders Inc. “It’s one of a kind.”
Then there’s the fact that because of the coronavirus crisis, the price of this five-bedroom, six-and-a-half bath waterfront home has just been lowered by $50,000.
But perhaps most important in the current climate of restricted recreational options is the opportunity it offers for a literal escape into the Sunset from a U-shaped private dock that includes four protected boat slips, including two that are big enough to accommodate a craft up to 45 feet long. “If you’re a boater, you can have your boat right behind your house, not in a marina you have to drive to,” Becker notes.
That on-site feature offers unfettered access to a waterway leading directly into the bay and the open ocean, where unlike in many land-based venues right now, New Jersey residents may still engage in recreational fishing (just as long as they don’t bring along a group of people). It also permits the home’s owner to invite guests to moor up to three additional boats there —or to use it for other watercraft, such as a couple of wave runners, the developer points out.
In addition, he says, “If you’re down the shore for the summer, you can have your office right there and continue to work from home.” That’s because there’s a strategically situated room on the first floor that’s designed just for that purpose, equipped with a sliding door, huge triple-paned window, a closet and its own full bathroom—a venue that’s ideal for things like teleconferencing without any outside (or inside) distractions.
The rest of the first floor features an open-floor design encompassing an outsized living/dining/family area enhanced by a fireplace, hardwood flooring, Crawford coffered ceilings with built-in LED lighting, wainscoting and a lavish eat-in gourmet kitchen complete with a large center island, a full complement of top-of-the-line appliances, quartz countertops, attractive tile backsplash and plenty of cabinet space. Through a virtual wall of windows and sliding-glass doors that open onto an equally spacious deck, the allure created by magnificent views of the Sunset Canal suffuses both the deck and the living room.
Then there are the luxuriant sleeping accommodations on the second and third floors, with a full bathroom adjoining each of the five bedrooms. The master suite includes its own private deck, a huge walk-in closet and a bath equipped with a soaking tub and a 72-inch double vanity.
Among the other amenities this elegant new home offers are a ground-floor garage that’s expansive enough to hold three cars and all kinds of other items, such as bicycles and umbrellas, a four-stop elevator that goes from the garage to the third floor, laundry/utility rooms complete with sinks on both the first and second floors, Andersen 400 Series Windows, ceiling fans, crown molding, and such exterior conveniences as an outside shower, fenced yard and sprinkler system.
But if you want to get a better idea of the ambience and the quality of the workmanship that have gone into this magnificent property, you can now take a virtual tour by simply going to https://www.facebook.com/RevolutionBuildersIncorporated. To arrange for an actual tour, you can contact listing agent Brian Hiltner of BHHS Fox and Roach Realtors at his cell phone number (609) 703-4789 or by emailing him at Hhtbrianhiltner@gmail.com.
(In addition, Becker wants those in the market to know his firm has three other homes now in final stages of construction in Margate. One at 29 N. Kenyon Ave., which includes five bedroom suites and a first-floor office, should be available in about four months for $1,425,000. The others are a a six-bedroom, five-and-a-half bath residence with an asking price of $1,850,000 at 433 N. Quincy Ave., scheduled for completion in three to four months, and a large house at 8603 Ventnor Ave. that also features five bedroom suites and a first-floor den/office, expected to be ready in approximately eight months at a price of $2,650,000 and which can be customized to fit the needs of a buyer who commits to it in advance.)
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.