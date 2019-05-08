Wildwood Catholic vs St. Joe's Softball

St. Joe's Gianna Terpolilli bunts during the game against Wildwood Catholic. May 3, 2019 (Craig Matthews / Staff Photographer)

Gianna Terpolilli pitched a complete-game shutout to help the Wildcats beat Cape May Tech 11-0. Terpolilli, who improved to 8-0, gave just two hits and struck out seven. She also scored a run and had an RBI.

