Gianna Terpolilli pitched a complete-game shutout to help the Wildcats beat Cape May Tech 11-0. Terpolilli, who improved to 8-0, gave just two hits and struck out seven. She also scored a run and had an RBI.
Popular on PressofAC.com
-
Ocean City biker who died in crash was caretaker for adult with cerebral palsy
-
'Stranger Things' actor visits Ocean City Boardwalk for prom photos
-
Atlantic City's oldest public housing to be rehabbed or replaced
-
High winds knock out power to Tropicana, parts of Atlantic City
-
What is next for Trump Plaza and the Atlantic Club?
Today's ePaper
-
May 8
-
May 9
-
May 9