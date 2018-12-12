Wentz maybe out, report says
According to a report on NFL.com, Wentz is not expected to play Sunday night at the Los Angeles Rams and may not play the rest of the year. Nick Foles would replace him as the starter.
Gilliam a no-show at City Council meeting. The meeting was the council's first since Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam found himself in the cross-hairs of a federal investigation.
Shape now decides if plastics are recyclable in Atlantic County. The Atlantic County Utilities Authority is getting pickier about which materials it will accept for recycling, in response to an ongoing crackdown by China on what types of materials it wants.
Ventnor firefighter pleads guilty in health benefits fraud scheme. Corey Sutor is the 23rd person to plead guilty to conspiracy in a massive fraud scheme that cost the state more than $25 million in health benefit payouts.
Good news for Atlantic City gaming. Figures released Wednesday by the state Division of Gaming Enforcement show total gaming revenue increased 20 percent compared to November 2017.