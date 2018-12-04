Augello sentencing still on for Wednesday
Two months ago, A jury found Ferdinand “Freddy” Augello, 62, of Upper Township, guilty of the murder of April Kauffman, conspiracy to murder her husband, Dr. James Kauffman, and four charges related to running an illegal opioid ring out of James Kauffman’s Egg Harbor Township medical practice. The sentencing for four other co-defendants has been rescheduled. Follow Molly Bilinski @ACPressMollyB for tweets from the courtroom.
Gilliam goes back to work. After federal investigators spent several hours searching his home and removing potential evidence Monday morning, on Tuesday it was business as usual for Atlantic City Mayor Frank Gilliam Jr.
LoBiondo visits the Oval Office: Retiring U.S. Rep. Frank LoBiondo headed to Washington, D.C., Tuesday to meet with President Donald Trump, who signed a $10 billion Coast Guard Act named for the longtime South Jersey congressman.
New N.J. bills put a spotlight on food insecurity. Legislators pushed through a bill that would aim to bring healthier, nutritious food to residents in areas where residents have limited access to supermarkets, grocery stores and farmers markets.
Who are this year's girls soccer all-stars? The Press selects the top players from area high schools. See the list here.
Some of South Jersey might see snow. Meteorologist Joe Martucci talks about the chance of the first snowflakes of the year for areas of South Jersey as well as your full 7-day forecast.