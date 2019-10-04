Gilliam resigns after guilty plea in federal court. Atlantic City's mayor resigned hours after pleading guilty to a charge of defrauding a youth basketball league he co-founded in 2013.
Council president to be sworn in as mayor. Marty Small will take over as interim mayor of Atlantic City on Friday afternoon, after his friend turned political rival, Gilliam, resigned.
Five more named in ongoing health benefits fraud case. Two doctors and three associates are the latest individuals to be implicated in the multistate scheme to defraud New Jersey's health benefits system for state employees.
Murphy urges those with info on missing Bridgeton girl to come forward. “This is about finding Dulce safe and sound, period,” the governor said Thursday. Dulce Maria Alavez disappeared Sept. 16 from a playground at City Park.
Ocean City football faces biggest test to date vs. St. Augustine The Ocean City High School football team plays what is probably its biggest regular season game in nearly 20 years Friday night.
Check out a game-by-game preview of this week's high school football games.
