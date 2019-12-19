Mainland Regional is the defending state Group III champion. Ocean City is the defending Cape-Atlantic League champion.
Who are this season’s top teams and players?
Team-by-team previews follow. Teams are
classified into four competitive categories:
Favorite: The team to beat.
Contender: More than capable of winning a championship.
Spoiler: Capable of upsetting the region’s top teams.
Rebuilding: Better days ahead.
CAPE-ATLANTIC LEAGUE
AMERICAN DIVISION
ACIT
Coach: Jackie Siscone
Last season’s record: 17-7
2019-20 prediction: Spoiler
Key players: Jakyra Williams, 6-1, Sr. F; Julianna Montero, 5-8, Sr., G; Grace Spee, 6-0, So., G; Cea’Anai Jackson, 6-3, So., F-C; Nyasia Grant, 5-5, Sr., G; Sa’Daiyah Taylor, 5-4, Sr., G.
Outlook: The Red Hawks graduated guard Kayla Sykes, a first-team Press All-Star, but return seven seniors. Williams (a key rebounder), Montero, Speer and Jackson were starters last year. Siscone thinks ACIT could surprise some teams. Siscone previously coached Hammonton and Holy Spirit.
Atlantic City
Coach: Jason Lantz
Last season’s record: 13-9
2018-19 prediction: Favorite
Key players: Madison Brestle, 5-0, Sr., G; Cornysha Davis, 5-10, Jr., F; Sanai Garrison-Macon, 5-1, So., G; Ciani Redd-Howard, 5-9, Sr., F; Keyani Cundiff-Savage, 5-7, So., G; Naysha Suarez, 5-4, So., G.
Outlook: The Vikings return some talented players with experience. Redd-Howard averaged 11 points and 9.5 rebounds last season. Garrison-Macon averaged 7.4 points as a freshman.
Bridgeton
Coach: George Linen
Last season’s record: 8-17
2019-20 prediction: Rebuilding
Key Players: Jada Edwards, 5-4, Sr. G; Tatyana Chandler, 4-11, Jr. G; Allannah Hadden, 5-10, Jr. C; Nijah Tanksley, 5-4, So. F; Kiara Fuqua , 5-8. Sr. F.
Outlook: The Bulldogs feature three returning players and two newcomers. Hadden and Fuqua will provide the team with a low-post presence, and Tanksley and Chandler will lead the defense for the third straight year. Edwards, who has also been a reliable defender, has scored 100-plus points in three seasons. Bridgeton will be young and inexperienced, but Linen hopes they jell before February and make it a competitive season.
Egg Harbor Township
Coach: Adam Swift
Last season’s record: 11-14
2019-20 prediction: Spoiler
Key Players: Lauren Baxter, 5-6, Jr., G; Sierra Hegh, 5-10, Sr., F; Jayla Perdomo, 5-7, Sr., F; Madison Israel,5-8, Jr., G; Mikki Pomatto, 5-7, Jr., G; Ariyana Davis, 5-6, Jr., G; Kiersten Zinckgraf, 5-7, So., F; Amelia Zinckgraf,5-7, Fr. F.
Outlook: Swift is in his first season as coach. Baxter and Israel will lead a talented group of guards, which Swift said is the strength of the team. Besides being a good defensive team, EHT looks to become more balanced on offense.
Millville
Coach: Humberto Ayala
Last season’s record: 12-12
2019-20 prediction: Rebuilding
Key Players: Nai’Aijah Ball, 5-3, , Sr., G; Fatimah Owens, 6-2, Sr., F; Phoebe Baldasarre, 6-3, Sr., F; Ailyn Perez, 5-8, Sr., G; Sha’Najah Williams, 5-2, Jr., G; Rianna Talley, 5-9, Jr., G; San’aa Doss, 5-9, So., G; Gabi Micheaux, 5-2, So., G; Julianna Wilson, 5-2, So. G.
Outlook: The Thunderbolts return some varsity experience and hope to contend this season. The team is also very young, but the second-year coach anticipates a hard-fought performance each game.
Vineland
Coach: Will Breese
Last season’s record: 12-12
2019-20 prediction: Rebuilding
Key Players: Mikeyla Rivera, 5-7, Sr. SF; Egypt Owens, 5-5, Fr. G; Samantha Jones, 5-5, Fr. G.
Outlook: The Fighting Clan will be led by young guards Jones and Owens. Breese expects the team to be fast and will rely on speed to balance the lack of experience. Vineland will also look to Rivera for leadership.
National Division
Absegami
Coach: Bob Lasko
Last season’s record: 13-11
2019-20 prediction: Contender
Key players: Haleigh Schafer, 5-9, Jr., G; Jackie Fortis, 5-11, So., G, Gianna Hafner, 5-5, G; Angelina Pollino, 5-9, Sr.
Outlook: With their core of Schafer, Fortis and Hafner returning, the Braves could contend in the CAL. Schafer averaged 15.5 points per game last season. The team will also add high jumper Angelina Pollino.
Cedar Creek
Coach: Jess Sartorio
Last season’s record: 9-19
2019-20 prediction: Rebuilding
Key players: Tay-Tay Parker, 5-7, Sr., G; Jezlyn Cross, 5-5, Jr., G; Gabbie Luko, 5-7, Sr., G/F.
Outlook: The Pirates have several key varsity returnees and look to stay competitive in a tough CAL National.
Holy Spirit
Coach: Tim Whitworth
Last Season’s Record: 6-19
2019-20 Prediction: Rebuilding
Key Players: Jules Lynch, 5-7, Sr., G/F; Melody Pugliese, 5-3, Sr., G; Sophia Pasquale, 5-8, Jr., F; Kira Murry, 5-6, Fr., G; Savannah Keaser, 5-5, So., G/F; Maggie Cella, 5-2, So., G.
Outlook: Whitworth, a former Stockton University assistant, takes over as coach. Pugliese and Lynch are captains and the most experienced. Lynch was the leading scorer last year. Pugliese is quick and athletic. Murry should contribute as a freshman.
Lower Cape May Regional
Coach: Mike Pittman
Last season’s record: 8-18
2019-20 prediction: Rebuilding
Key players: Gabi Grey, Sr. ; Helena Roesing, Sr.; Lindsay Holden, So.,
Outlook: Grey and Roesing are both veteran players. Holden impressed as a freshman last season.
Mainland Regional
Coach: Scott Betson
Last season’s record: 28-4
2019-20 prediction: Favorite
Key players: Kylee Watson, 6-4, Sr., F; Camryn Dirkes, 5-8, So., G; Madison Hafetz, 5-5, Sr., G; Kaitlyn Boggs, 6-1, So., F; Lila Schoen, 5-7, Jr., G; Alyssa Turner, 5-2, So., G; Cadence Fitzgerald, 5-9, So., F.
Outlook: The Mustangs are the defending state Group III champions and should again be one of the state’s top teams. Watson will attend national power Oregon on an NCAA Division I scholarship. Dirkes was one of the state’s top freshmen last season. Hafetz provides reliable perimeter shooting. Boggs provides an inside presence and will keep teams from focusing solely on Watson in the lane.
Oakcrest
Coach: Scott Miele
Last Season’s Record: 18-10
2019-20 Prediction: Rebuilding
Key Players: Nay Nay Clark, 5-7, Jr., G; Chi Chi Ibeauwachi, 5-8, Jr., F; Jasmine LeClair, 5-8, Jr., F; Nephtalie Dorce, 5-8, Sr., G; Priscilla Crey, 5-5, Sr., G; Ma’nasiah Scott, 5-5, So., G; Lexi Bey, 6-0, So., F.
Outlook: The Falcons have graduated several top players. Clark has scored more than 500 points in her first two seasons. Ibeauwachi averaged almost four rebounds a game in limited time. LeClair defends all five positions. Dorce provides perimeter shooting.
Ocean City
Coach: Paul Baruffi
Last season’s record: 23-7
2019-20 prediction: Contender
Key players: Marin Panico, 5-7, So., F; Delaney Lappin, 5-6, Sr., F; Marlee Brestle, 5-3, Jr., G; Lauren Mirsky, 5-11, Sr., F; Abbey Fenton, 5-7, Sr., F; Emma Finnegan, 6-0, Sr., C.
Outlook: Ocean City is the defending CAL champion. The Red Raiders graduated a number of standouts. Fenton and Finnegan are the top returnees. Fenton sank 38 3-pointers last season, and Finnegan averaged 9.8 points and 5.1 rebounds per game.
United Division
Buena Regional
Coach: Andrew Caldwell
Last season’s record: 10-16
2019-20 prediction: Rebuilding
Key Players: Bridgette Gilliano, Sr., G; Hailey Carano, Sr., G; Kristina Mosentoff, Sr., G/F; Tatiana Shukovsky, Jr., F.
Outlook: Caldwell said the Chiefs aim to be competitive in every game they play this season with aspirations to reach the postseason.
CAPE MAY TECH
Coach: Amber Waddington
Last season’s record: 9-15
2019-20 prediction: Rebuilding
Key players: Emily Pasceri, 5-2, Sr., G; Leah Williams, 5-11, Sr., F/C; Kennedy Campbell, 5-6, So., G; Izzy Schmucker, 5-2, So., G; Olivia Albrecht, 5-8, Sr., F; Sydney King, 5-7, Jr., F; Alex Garcia, 5-4, So. G; McKenna Anderson, 5-4, Fr., G.
Outlook: The Hawks lost some to graduation but return three starters and are looking to improve. The team aims to repeat its bracket championship at the Boardwalk Basketball Classic in Wildwood. Waddington thinks four or five players will be scorers and that the team has good chemistry.
Middle Township
Coach: John Leahy
Last season’s record: 23-6
2019-20 prediction: Favorite
Key players: Kira Sides, 5-9, Sr., F; Kate Herlihy, 5-8, Jr., G; Madison Barber, 5-4, Sr., G; Aubrey Hunter, 5-10, Sr., F; Sophia Terenik, 5-10, Sr., F.
Outlook: The Panthers are the defending division champion and reached the CAL Tournament final last season. Sides sank 67 3-pointers and averaged 17.3 points last season, and Herlihy averaged 11.2 points. Few CAL players have more big-game experience than these two players.
Our Lady of Mercy
Coach: Tom McNelia
Last season’s record: 12-13
2019-20 prediction: Spoiler
Key players: Sydney Prescott, 5-7, Jr., F; Ava Casale, 5-9, Sr., G; Olivia Fiocchi, 5-9, So., F/C; Nina Ceccanecchio, 5-3, So., G.
Outlook: The Villagers finished 7-5 in the CAL last season and seem poised to take a step forward this season. Prescott averaged 10.6 points and six rebounds last season. Casale contributed 13.5 points and sank 55 3-pointers. Talented sophomores Fiocchi and Ceccanecchio got plenty of experience as freshmen.
Pleasantville
Coach: Aminah Davis
Last Season’s Record: 1-20
2019-20 prediction: Rebuilding
Key Players: Shania Watkins, 5-8, Sr., G; Elycia Sanchez, 5-3, Sr., G; Llexis Keiph, 5-9, Jr., F; Nadja Cherry, 5-7, So., G; Mitcheve Mathriun, 5-9, Sr., F; Khaliyah Harakin, 5-7, Fr., G; Ke-Najia Jamison, 5-10, Fr., C.
Outlook: The Greyhounds are young but tall. Watkins and Keiph each averaged 10 rebounds, and Sanchez averaged four steals last season. Mathriun averaged two blocks and three steals per game.
Wildwood Catholic
Coach: Steve DiPatri
Last season’s record: 23-6
2019-20 prediction: Contender
Key players: Gabby Turco, 5-9, Sr., G; Marianna Papazoglou, 5-10, Jr., G/F; Lauren McCallion, 5-9, Jr., C; Alyia Gray-Rivera, 5-2, Jr., G; Kimmy Casiello, 5-3, So., G; Xiomara Walker, 5-6, So., G.
Outlook: The Crusaders return their top six players. Turco averaged 16 points and earned a scholarship to D-II Saint Anselm. Papazoglou, a Division I prospect, averaged 18.5 points last season. McCallion and Gray-Rivera are three-year starters. DiPatri has 474 career wins in 22 seasons.
SHORE CONFERENCE
Barnegat
Coach: Tammy Nicolini
Last season’s record: 12-14
2019-20 prediction: Rebuilding
Key players: Erin Breyta, 5-5, Jr., G; Kaya Foy, 5-8, Jr., G; Isabel Guiro, 5-4, So., G; Kya Joseph, 5-7, So., G; Ashley Pringle, 5-5, Jr., G; Cara McCoy, 5-6, Fr., F; Calli Dunn, 5-10, Fr., F; Sofia Gialanella, 5-5, Fr., G.
Outlook: The guard-heavy Bengals will have a significant speed advantage this season to try to make up for their lack of experience. Joseph averaged 9.5 points and 7 rebounds per game last year.
Lacey Township
Coach: Jessica Venturelli
Last Season’s Record: 9-16
2019-20 Prediction: Rebuilding
Key Players: Cayli Biele, 5-5, Sr., G; McKayla Mooney, 5-7, Jr., G/F; Nicole Coraggio, 5-10, Jr., F; Sarah Zimmerman, 5-8, So., F; Riley Giordano, 5-10, Fr., G; Naddie Bell, 5-11, So., C; Madison Magilivray, 5-8, Fr., G; Riley Mahan, 5-10, Fr., G.
Outlook: Biele leads with her toughness. Zimmerman showed potential as a freshman. Giordano will play as a freshman.
Pinelands Regional
Coach: Keith Lowe
Last Season’s Record: 10-13
2019-20 Prediction: Spoiler
Key Players: Alyssa Breese, 5-7, Sr., F; Emily Sente, 5-8, Jr., F; Sunni Dielmo, 5-5, Jr., G; Skylar Callahan, 5-5, Jr., G; Maddie Stein, 5-6, Jr., F; Tamar Beaubrum, 5-6, Jr., G; Bridget Dudas, 5-9, So., G.
Outlook: Dudas leads six returning varsity players. Chemistry will be their strength. Callahan provides perimeter shooting. Dielmo plays point guard and led the team in steals last season.
SOUTHERN REGIONAL
Coach: Tom Bucci
Last season’s record: 12-15
2019-20 prediction: Contender
Key players: Kaela Curtin, 5-10, Sr., G/F; Alex Mattner, 5-7, Sr., G; Kylie Conner, 5-10, Sr., F; Sam Del Rio, 5-9, Sr., G/F; Sarah Lally, 5-9, So., G/F; Catherine Walker, 5-10, Sr., F/C; Molly Ciliberto, 5-7, Jr., G; Ashley Altman, 5-7, Jr., G; Kacey Kubarewicz, 5-9, Jr., G; Casey McBride, 5-9, So., G; Summer Davis, 5-5, So., G; Corrinne Spina, 5-7, Jr., G/F.
Outlook: The Rams lost guard Jacqueline Ward, a Press All-Star honorable mention, to graduation, but Bucci plans to go with a 12-player rotation, and he said all will play. He thinks the Shore Conference A South will be tough, as usual. The Rams are looking to qualify for states and do well in the Shore Conference Tournament.
Tri-County Conference
Hammonton
Coach: Justin LoSasso
Last season’s record: 16-10
2019-20 prediction: Contender
Key players: Jada Thompson, Sr., G; Khristina Washington, Sr., G; Remy Smith, Sr., G; Lexi DeRosa, Sr., F; Luca Berenato, Sr., G; Emma Peretti, Fr., F; Giada Palmieri, Fr., G; Ava Divello, Fr., G.
Outlook: The Blue Devils will be a fast, guard-heavy team with a lot of senior leadership that looks to be competitive in the Royal Division. Thompson is 213 points shy of 1,000 for her career.
Wildwood
Coach: Teresa Cunniff
Last season’s record: 21-9
2019-20 prediction: Contender
Key players: Leah Benichou, 5-2, Jr., G; Gabby Keoughan, 5-4, Sr., G; Jenna Hans, 5-9, Jr., F; Imene Fathi, 5-2, So., G; Ava Troinao, 5-6, So., F; Emily Little, 6-0, So., F; Laila Rios, 5-7, Jr., F.
Outlook: Wildwood must replace standout guard Maddie McCracken, but the Warriors feature a talented sophomore class. Fathi averaged 10 points, four rebounds and three assists last season. Hans sank 36 3-pointers last season.
