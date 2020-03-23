022819_spt_wcgbb 2

Wildwood Catholic's Marianna Papazoglou launches a jump shot for two points during Wednesday's non-public B playoff game against OLMA on February 27, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

First team: Ciani Redd-Howard, Atlantic City; Cea’Anai Jackson, ACIT; Sanai Garrison-Macon, Atlantic City; Grace Speer, ACIT; Nai’aijah Ball, Millville; Nijah Tanksley, Bridgeton; Kylee Watson, Mainland Regional; Haleigh Schafer, Absegami; Jonaysia Clark, Oakcrest; Abbey Fenton, Ocean City; Jules Lynch, Holy Spirit; Tay-Tay Parker, Cedar Creek; Kira Sides, Middle Township; Marianna Papazoglou, Wildwood Catholic; Kate Herlihy, Middle Township; Gabby Turco, Wildwood Catholic; Madison Barber, Middle Township; Jaiden Harris, Our Lady of Mercy Academy.

Honorable mention: Madison Brestle, Atlantic City; Lauren Baxter, Egg Harbor Township; Emma Finnegan, Ocean City; Lindsay Holden, Lower Cape May Regional; Bridgette Gilliano, Buena Regional; Ava Casale, Our Lady of Mercy Academy.

