100: Isabella Santos (Elizabeth) p. Mandy Gavares (Old Bridge), 6:19.
107: Ahsia Torres (Perth Amboy) d. Julia Manolas (Manalapan), 9-4.
114: Tatiana Walker (Pennsauken) d. Danica Haines (Palmyra), 10-7.
121: Angelina Romero (Notre Dame) by forfeit over Jessica Rivera (Lakewood).
128: Jade Gasper (Lenape) by forfeit over Amanda Connors (Northern Highlands).
135: Carley Anderson (Mount Olive) p. Brooke Tulloch (Saddle Brook), 2:50.
143: Qua-Niesha Young-Cruse (Elizabeth) p. Lilly Ahrendt (High Point), 4:51.
151: Rachel Forsman (Eastern) d. Abigail Stanberry (Jackson Memorial), 6-0.
161: Olivia Heyer (Kingsway) d. Madison Pesavage (Jackson Memorial), 4-3.
180: Lacey Hums (High Point) by forfeit over Gina Novello (Jackson Memorial).
215: Naliya Rivera (Kingsway) by forfeit over Donna Walker (New Brunswick).
