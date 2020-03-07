100: Isabella Santos (Elizabeth) p. Mandy Gavares (Old Bridge), 6:19.

107: Ahsia Torres (Perth Amboy) d. Julia Manolas (Manalapan), 9-4.

114: Tatiana Walker (Pennsauken) d. Danica Haines (Palmyra), 10-7.

121: Angelina Romero (Notre Dame) by forfeit over Jessica Rivera (Lakewood).

128: Jade Gasper (Lenape) by forfeit over Amanda Connors (Northern Highlands).

135: Carley Anderson (Mount Olive) p. Brooke Tulloch (Saddle Brook), 2:50.

143: Qua-Niesha Young-Cruse (Elizabeth) p. Lilly Ahrendt (High Point), 4:51.

151: Rachel Forsman (Eastern) d. Abigail Stanberry (Jackson Memorial), 6-0.

161: Olivia Heyer (Kingsway) d. Madison Pesavage (Jackson Memorial), 4-3.

180: Lacey Hums (High Point) by forfeit over Gina Novello (Jackson Memorial).

215: Naliya Rivera (Kingsway) by forfeit over Donna Walker (New Brunswick).  

