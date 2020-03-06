180: Kerly Borbor (New Brunswick) p. Lacey Hums (High Point), 1:20; Amirah Giorgianni (Mainland Regional) won by disqualification over Haylee Adorno (Delran).

215: Sandra Guerrero (West Orange) p. Valery Alcantara (Perth Amboy), 3:15; Joelle Klein (Lower Cape May Regional) d. Donna Walker (New Brunswick), 3-0.

Tags

Load comments