143: Jordyn Katz (Jackson Memorial) p. Lilly Ahrendt (High Point), 1:53; Alexis Rosano (Overbrook) p. Jayla Hahn (Central Regional), 5:44.
151: Precious Opara (West Orange) p. Goodness Okoro (Newark Collegiate Charter), 1:03; Jesse Johnson (Manalapan) p. Sophia Lombardo (High Point), 2:49.
161: Jewel Gonzalez (Phillipsburg) p. Kierra Hubmaster (Kittatinny Regional), 2:49; Amanda Pace (North Bergen) md. Olivia Heyer (Kingsway Regional), 12-2.
