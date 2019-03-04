Middle Township Girls (24-5) vs. Manchester Township (28-2)
5:30 p.m.
Fifth-seeded Middle advanced to the final with a 42-40 upset of top-seeded Sterling. Middle relies on junior forward Kira Sides and sophomore guard Kate Herlihy. Aubrey Hunter leads the Panthers defense. Second-seeded Manchester is the Shore Conference champion and a Tournament of Champions contender. Manchester beat Middle Township 34-33 in the 2017 title game. Junior guard Leilani Correa (16.4 points per game) and 6-foot-3 sophomore forward Destiny Adams (14.1 ppg) lead Manchester. The winner advances to Thursday’s state semifinal against the winner of the Central Jersey title game between Manasquan and Rumson-Fair Haven.