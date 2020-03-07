100: Alisa Safforld (Belleville) d. Jasmine Aizley (Allentown), 5-1.

107: Izabella Frezzo (Henry P. Becton Regional) md. Randi Miley (High Point), 11-2.

114: Samantha Larsen (Wallkill Valley) p. Estefani Cortez (Lakewood), 1:28.

121: Emily Klein (Paramus) d. Courtney Hoff (Warren Hills), 7-2.

128: Karielys Reyes (Trenton Central) by injury default over Kyara Montoya (Morris Hills), time of the injury, 4:16.

135: Skyelar Smith (Jackson Memorial) p. Natalie Vega (Elmwood Park), 1:07.

143: Jayla Hahn (Central Regional) p. Angela Valle (Lodi), 0:55.

151: Sophia Lombardo (High Point) p. Goodness Okoro (Newark Collegiate Charter), 5:29.

161: Kierra Hubmaster (Kittatinny) p. Ana Gonzalez (Lakewood), 1:16.

180: Maria Taseva (Elmwood Park) p. Haylee Adorno (Delran), 0:46.

215: Valery Alcantara (Perth Amboy) by medical forfeit over Kaila Mungo (Rancocas Valley).

