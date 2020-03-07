100: Alisa Safforld (Belleville) d. Jasmine Aizley (Allentown), 5-1.
107: Izabella Frezzo (Henry P. Becton Regional) md. Randi Miley (High Point), 11-2.
114: Samantha Larsen (Wallkill Valley) p. Estefani Cortez (Lakewood), 1:28.
121: Emily Klein (Paramus) d. Courtney Hoff (Warren Hills), 7-2.
128: Karielys Reyes (Trenton Central) by injury default over Kyara Montoya (Morris Hills), time of the injury, 4:16.
135: Skyelar Smith (Jackson Memorial) p. Natalie Vega (Elmwood Park), 1:07.
143: Jayla Hahn (Central Regional) p. Angela Valle (Lodi), 0:55.
151: Sophia Lombardo (High Point) p. Goodness Okoro (Newark Collegiate Charter), 5:29.
161: Kierra Hubmaster (Kittatinny) p. Ana Gonzalez (Lakewood), 1:16.
180: Maria Taseva (Elmwood Park) p. Haylee Adorno (Delran), 0:46.
215: Valery Alcantara (Perth Amboy) by medical forfeit over Kaila Mungo (Rancocas Valley).
