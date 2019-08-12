Dear Franny The Shopaholic: I need a cheap sofa slipcover that stretches. Please no online deals, in case I have to return it. — Craig L.
Dear Craig: A huge selection of stretch slipcovers for a sofa or loveseat, regularly $39.99 to $49.99, are on sale for $19.99 at Boscov’s.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Any chance you can find Knorr chicken or vegetable stock gels? — Rose C., Linwood
Dear Rose: Walmart and Target both sell Knorr vegetable or chicken homestyle stock, which looks like a gel in a little cup.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Please find a contemporary daybed that has the pop-up trundle so you can actually put the two together to make a king-size bed. — Michelle C., Somers Point
Dear Michelle: Wayfair.com has a contemporary looking DHP Astoria Upholstered daybed with trundle for $231.37. When Wayfair.com pops up on your screen, if you give them your email address they will give you an additional 10% off. Also try The Press’s Bargain Box, Marketplace on Facebook, Let It Go and OfferUp. FYI: because I used to have one, when we put it into a king-size bed, my husband used wire ties to hold the two metal frames together.
Dear Franny The Shopaholic: Not to sound crazy, but I am looking for a fake red cardinal bird to sit on my window sill. Every time I see one outside, which is often, I feel as though it is my daughter, who has passed away, saying hello. — Missing her Mom
Dear Mom: Currentcatalog.com sells a set of four red cardinal ornaments with real feathers for $12. You could put the other three on your Christmas tree, if you celebrate Christmas. They are about 2.5 inches long. You can also call and order at 800-848-2848.
Steals of the Week
Acme
• Bing cherries: $1.99 per pound.
• Family packs of chicken thighs or drumsticks: 99 cents per pound.
• Perdue 10- to 12-ounce fully cooked chicken nuggets or cutlets: $1.99 per package.
• Green Mountain or Donut Shop 12-pack of K-Cups: $4.99.
• Arm & Hammer 62- to 75-ounce liquid laundry detergent: $1.49 with an Acme digital coupon. Limit one.
ShopRite
• Melitata coffee: $1.77 with the coupon in the store circular from Sunday’s Press.
• Boneless sirloin steak: $5.99 per pound.
• Deli sliced Glen Rock ham: $1.99 per pound with the coupon in the store circular from Sunday’s Press.
• Nice’n Easy Hair Color: $6.99. Save an additional $2 with the coupon from the Sunday Press.
• Three-pack of Lysol Bowl Cleaner: $3.99 with the coupon in the store circular from Sunday’s Press.
Tips
• Texas Instruments TI-84 Plus graphing calculator is on sale for $89.99 and the Plus CE Color graphing one is on sale for $99.99 at Staples. Limit of two each.
• 24-pack of Crayola crayons, Elmer glue, two-pack of Elmer glue sticks, or a black marble copy book are each 50 cents at Kmart.
• 12-pack of sport socks is $5 at FiveBeLow.
• 32-ounce bottle of Gatorade is 85 cents at Dollar General.
• Assorted backpacks, lunch kits and accessories are half price at Rite Aid.
• Vortex Diamondback 10 x 50 binoculars, regularly $249.99, are on sale for $169.97 at Bass Pro Shops. If you trade in an old pair you can save an additional $20.
• Men’s boat shoes, regularly $49.99, are on sale for $19.99 at Boscov’s.
• Four-pack of Red Bull is $5.99 at Walgreens.
• Craftsman 46cc 2-cycle gas backpack leaf blower is on sale for $199 at Lowe’s.
• Countertop Sunbeam .07 cubic foot 700 watt microwave is on sale for $34.99 at Target.
• Ladies L.E.I. Jeggins are $12.50 at Family Dollar.
• School size Fiskars Scissors are 99 cents at Walgreens.
Can You Help?
Joanna is bothered with a company called Dynata that robocalls her everyday on different numbers about social security. She wants to know how to stop it.
