John Lynch started the “Lunch with Lynch” Foundation in 2008, traveling to local elementary schools in Cape May County during his lunch break as director of sales and entertainment at Wildwoods Convention Center to teach students about the meaning of kindness.
The mission was to challenge children to embrace and inspire random acts of kindness to empower change in the world, an idea that blossomed over the last decade.
“I think it is our responsibility to make our future generation better than us,” said Lynch, who lived in Wildwood since 1987 with wife, Vicki. “We need to leave them with the right tools to prosper. By getting them to learn the right skills, we are molding a better future."
Shantelle DelConte, a kindergarten teacher at Middle Township school district, said Lynch made an impact on her students. Delconte and Sheila Brown both nominated Lynch for the Giving Back Award. Lynch also sponsors various youth sports in Wildwood.
“He is just a wonderful person” DelConte said. “Anyone who gives back to others without asking anything in return deserves to win this award.”
Lynch, 58, organizes many fundraisers, like his annual “Lynch Who Stole Christmas from the Grinch,” which provides basic needs for over 700 children, and “Freezapalooza,” which assists families with children suffering from cancer or other life-threatening illnesses.
In 2017, Lynch launched the ThumbsUp4Kindness project, which helps children make right choices. Lynch, who spreads kindness to children even on vacation, wants his foundation to broaden so he can help children outside Cape May County.
“There is not one thing he doesn’t do for this community,” said Brown. “We call him ‘Mr. Wildwood’ because this island wouldn’t survive without him, he gets involved with everything."