Alexander Bland wears many hats in his community.
When the Woodbine resident isn't providing home care for Star Pediatric or working in group homes for Caring, Inc., the 28-year-old can be seen all over Woodbine volunteering at food banks, holding basketball clinics and movie nights at the local rec center, and even mentoring the youth as a Boy Scout master of Woodbine Troop and Pack No. 77.
“He does a lot out of his own pocket,” said Sarah Miller, Bland’s girlfriend. “And he doesn’t have to do these things.”
On Aug. 24, Bland held an event called “A Night to Remarvel.” The night included various activities for children to enjoy, and Bland even surprised them when special guests Captain America and Wonder Woman showed up.
A month later, on Sep. 25, kids and families took part in Bland’s “Welcome Fortnite to Woodbine.” The event encouraged kids to put down the video games for a day of physical activities, including an obstacle course.
Sam Lorey, one of Bland's nursing patients for the past year, could see his desire to improve his community right away.
“He definitely has a clear vision of what he wants to do with his life,” Lorey said. “And it was pretty apparent from the beginning.”
Bland’s work even extends to social activism. He’s participated in events to raise awareness on domestic violence, and he also held a candlelight vigil for the victims of the Pittsburgh synagogue shooting on Oct. 27.
“He definitely seems to be somebody who honestly wants to do more for his community,” Lorey said.
