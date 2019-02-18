When Angela Seri Krukauskas opened a food pantry in her front yard on Dec. 18, 2017, she saw it as holding up her end of a bargain with God. What she didn’t realize is how many people in her town of Egg Harbor City and beyond would be impacted by the deal she’d struck.
Krukauskas, nominated as a recipient of The Press of Atlantic City’s new Giving Back award, started her food pantry ministry “Blessings on Boston,” named after the street she lives on, shortly after a health scare involving her husband. Thomas Krukauskas, a veteran of Desert Storm, suffered a massive heart attack following a double knee replacement. Doctors gave him a 5 percent chance at life.
“I kept making deals with the ‘Big Man Above,’ saying ‘If you will save my husband, I’ll take care of the community,’” she said.
During her husband’s illness, members of Egg Harbor City cooked for them, mowed their lawn, and took care of other basic tasks so that Krukauskas could focus on helping her husband recover. So Krukauskas decided to pay it all forward.
She created a transportable food pantry to feed those in need and planted it in her front yard. She says it now serves more than 140 needy daily through community donations.
Krukauskas' efforts don't stop at the pantry. She uses her Facebook page NO1HungryInEHC to put out calls for items needed by a local family, ranging from recliners for the disabled to food donations for FAA and TSA employees affected by the recent government shutdown.
Her and her network of volunteers regularly hand out personal care bags at locations such as the Salvation Army or the Atlantic City Rescue Mission, host annual events including Christmas toy and Back to School drives, and she even opens the doors of her home to the needy for a massive Thanksgiving meal.
Anyone in need in the community can stop by the Krukauskas' residence and take a peak inside their outdoor pantry for whatever necessities they require. The unit is regularly stacked with canned goods, boxed items and more — all donated by the community.
“It has just blossomed into something I can’t even explain," she said.
