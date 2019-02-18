Dementia Care 101 Magazine is a resource and referral guide serving patients and caregivers in Cape May and Atlantic counties.
Christine Meehan, 55, of Rio Grande, is the editor and publisher of the magazine. Meehan is also the owner of Sitters at the Shore, which is a sitting service for children, pets, homes and seniors, along with caregivers of those suffering from various forms of dementia.
“My magazine is mostly like a one-stop shop with all the answers in it,” she said.
Dementia Care 101 provides a directory for hospitals, funeral homes, will/estate, life insurance and other community resources. It also has tips from experts, book recommendations, counseling and support group resources, state and nationwide grant information, and personal stories from caregivers and patients. Meehan said the rest of the community can learn about volunteer opportunities.
Formerly, Meehan was a patient care coordinator for Shore Physicians Group, Flora Baker Dementia Center. Once she started assisting those with cognitive disabilities, Meehan found caregiving to be extremely helpful, but saw a lack of caregivers in the community.
Meehan’s caregiving experience is also personal because at 57, her husband was diagnosed with frontotemporal degeneration, the most common form of dementia for people under age 60. These experiences inspired her to help more people by providing resources to navigate the challenges of dementia. Meehan said that the elderly usually don't navigate the internet, or know keywords to search for local resources. This is how her magazine can help others.
"It’s what we do with our time that really, truly counts,” Meehan said in the winter 2018/2019 edition of Dementia Care 101 Magazine.
To vote for Christine, go to PressofAC.com/givingback, register and cast your vote.