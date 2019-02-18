Joan Marks is a retired educator that has dedicated her life to her family, community and education.
Marks, of Galloway Township, established and founded the Happy Hour for Hunger group in January 2018. She recruited other retired educators to assist in her cause to feed needy children and the community. Marks would arrange for members to volunteer at the food bank in Egg Harbor Township. Currently, Happy Hour for Hunger consists of about 20 members.
The group was able to raise $2,769 for the Community Food Bank in 2018. The money was put toward roughly 900 meals for those in need. Marks and four other members also went to Stockton University, after recognizing the college students hunger issue, and figured out a way to contribute to their food bank for needy students.
“Joan is a giving person, retired educator, but always saw the big picture,” said Rosemary Goodberg, a member and friend of Marks. “She really fights for the children, especially those with special needs. One of my best memories has been working and co-teaching with her (Joan). I remember going to her house to drop something off and talking with her until 2 a.m. She really is a kindred spirit.”
Every month, the members of the group would meet in one of their homes and discuss steps they can take for the future. Marks is one of the leaders in these meetings, providing information and the needs of the underfed in the county. It was through one of these meetings that the group decided to raise monetary donations to put toward the purchase of meals.
"I was very upset about people being very hungry," Marks said. "One person can make a change, but a group would make a bigger impact."
