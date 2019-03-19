OCEAN CITY — Most long-distance runners stress the importance of controlled breathing, but when Jennifer Policini and Melissa Flink start their jog side by side on the Boardwalk, they can’t help but laugh.
“Pick it up, Jenny,” Flink jokes before they both burst out in giggles.
This is how Flink refers to her friend in the "Forrest Gump"-themed fundraising videos they made leading up to their participation in the National Down Syndrome Society’s Run for 3.21.
In a team of 19 other runners, the two local mothers will run more than 250 miles from Washington, D.C., to New York to raise awareness of down syndrome.
The three-day journey kicked off at 6 a.m. Tuesday on the steps of the U.S. Capitol and will end at the United Nations Headquarters on Thursday. March 21 is World Down Syndrome Day.
The team will divide the distance into a relay and run about 30 miles each. They will have 48 total hours to complete the course, which winds its way through countrysides, downtowns and through cities such as Washington, Baltimore, Wilmington, Philadelphia, Princeton and New York.
Flink's son Judah, 10, and Polcini's son Michael, 7, both have Down syndrome, which occurs when an individual has a full or partial extra copy of chromosome 21.
The mothers have trained hard, running three to five times a week for distances of 8 to 10 miles.
They have also overcome their own obstacles. Polcini has never considered herself a regular runner, and Flink is still recovering after being bedridden from an illness most of last year.
But they’ve kept each other laughing throughout their journey.
Getting in their last few warm-up steps on the Boardwalk Monday morning, the two women wore homemade shirts that read “I heart homies with extra chromies.”
Flink, however, is missing the bushy beard and red cap she has dawned in the pair’s videos that transforms her into cinema's Gump.
“You’ve got to join me, Jenny. We go together like peas and carrots,” Flink says in the video to urge her friend to join her run.
The two had to raise $6,000 to join the run as a pair. They met that goal in just four days and have now almost doubled it.
“She pushes me, and she’s the organized one,” Polcini said.
But Flink doesn't let her friend sell herself short.
“I’ve been really impressed with Jen and her willingness to jump on board and kill it," Flink said. "I mean she’s killing it in her training.”
The two moms met through mutual friends about seven years ago, attend church together and have worked to raise awareness of Down syndrome for five years.
“We live in such a small city, and for both of us to have little boys with Down syndrome is statistically, like, pretty wild,” Flink said.
According to the National Down Syndrome Society’s website, Down syndrome affects one in every 700 babies in the United States, or about 6,000 each year.
But while the two women have racked up the miles and raised the funds together, they both said their main mission is inclusion.
“We’ve come a long way, but we have a lot more to go in terms of progress," Flink said.
Her son Judah stays active in sports, including swimming and wrestling.
"We put our kids in situations where they are among their typical peers, and sometimes it's inconvenient for us to do that, but when you look at the bigger picture, it also is good for the other kids to be around our kids and to have them be a part of something," she said.
They've also included the community in their videos, having city officials and firefighters make appearances and even having a huge group follow their Forrest Gump out of Mission Point Church.
“They’re great moms. They’re really to be admired for what they're doing,” said Patti Dowling, the campus administrator at the church.
The moms have marked World Down Syndrome Day on the local level in the past, including fundraising for the local adaptive swim program, holding assemblies and reading books in schools that focus on showing that children with Down syndrome are more like other children than different.
“If they get that message early on and they’re getting it every year in some fashion with something that we do, it just lays the groundwork and provides the foundation that they continue to have those thoughts as they go forward," Polcini said.
“We just really want to get the message out there that everybody has value and deserves to be included,” Flink said.