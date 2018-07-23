The Press of Atlantic City is again working with the United Way, Community Food Bank of New Jersey, Longport Media and Boscov’s on the annual “Stuff The Bus” campaign to collect back-to-school supplies for local students in need.
Those who wish to donate school supplies may drop them off at The Press offices at 1000 W. Washington Ave. in Pleasantville by noon Monday. School supplies include copybooks, loose-leaf paper, pencil cases, pens, pencils, crayons, rulers and other items. It is preferred to have the supplies in a backpack.
Meteorologist Joe Martucci will deliver the donations to the bus, located at Boscov’s on the Black Horse Pike in Egg Harbor Township, on Aug. 1. Martucci will be volunteering at the bus and accepting additional supplies there.
According to the Community FoodBank, one in four local children are food insecure.
The donations will be distributed to families in need in August, before the start of the school year.