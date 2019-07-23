BORGATA
8 P.M. FRIDAY, JULY 26; $69, $79, $89
WHAT TO EXPECT: Along with her group The Pips, Gladys Knight became one of the most successful soul singers of the 1960s and 70s. Under the Motown label, Knight scored hits with “Friendship Train,” “It Should Have Been Me,” “If I Were Your Woman” and “The End of Our Road.” After scoring a No. 2 hit in 1973 with “Neither One of Us,” Knight left Motown and wound up achieving superstar status with the No.1 smash “Midnight Train to Georgia.” Other hits such as “I’ve Got to Use My Imagination” and “Best Thing That Ever Happened to Me” were soon to follow. Concertgoers will get to hear all of Knight’s greatest hits when she performs Friday night at Borgata Hotel Casino & Spa.