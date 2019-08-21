HARD ROCK
8 P.M. SATURDAY, AUG. 24; $20, $30
WHAT TO EXPECT: New Jersey musician Glenn Burtnik has made a name for himself as a solo artist, as a member of Styx, ELO, The Orchestra, The Weaklings and the original Broadway show “Beatlemania.” To celebrate the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, Burtnik has assembled a 15-piece band to recreate the music from the late 1960s. Concertgoers can look forward to hearing favorites from The Beatles, The Rolling Stones, Jimi Hendrix, Bob Dylan, Creedence
Clearwater Revival, The Beach Boys, Crosby, Stills, Nash and Young, Jefferson Airplane, Janis Joplin, Santana and Joe Cocker.