Glenn Carson

Carson led the Rams to the 2008 South Jersey Group IV final. He made 89 tackles as a senior and also rushed for 816 yards and 10 touchdowns. Carson excelled at Penn State and played with the Arizona Cardinals. ​Carson won the 2009 215-pound state wrestling championship.

