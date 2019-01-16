In wake of the U.S. government shutdown, the legendary Harlem Globetrotters are offering free tickets to the employees affected.
Employees on furlough can show their valid government ID at their local box office, where they will receive two tickets.
Part of the Globetrotters’ 2019 Fan Powered World Tour will include several stops in the Greater Philadelphia area, including:
• Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, NJ — March 7 at 7 p.m.
• Liacouras Center at Temple University — March 1 at 7 p.m.
• Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, PA — March 3 at noon and 5 p.m.
“As the Ambassadors of Goodwill, we want to show our support to all those government workers whose paychecks, and by extension their families, are directly impacted,” Globetrotters President Howard Smith said.
The Globetrotters, playing in their 93rd consecutive season, will play in more than 250 North American markets and 30 countries throughout the tour.
— Ahmad Austin