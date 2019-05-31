Hurricane Gloria was a category 2 storm when it made its closest pass to the Jersey Shore on the morning of September 27, 1985 about 50 miles east of Long Beach Island.
Preparations for the storm including closing the 11 casinos in Atlantic City.
Ocean City reported a 81 mph sustained wind, with a gust of 101 mph. In addition, an F-0 tornado occurred, damaging a house. Heavy beach erosion and damage to boardwalks were also seen.
Rain at the Atlantic City Weather Service Office measured 1.83 inches.