Lower’s Jonas Lumbruno (30) breaks a tackle to score a touchdown. Lower Cape May vs Wildwood football held a Steiger Stadium at Lower Cape May Regional High School, Saturday Oct. 19, 2019. Dale Gerhard | For The Press

Gloucester (3-5) at Lower Cape May (2-5)

7 p.m. Friday

Lower senior running back Jonas Lumbruno has rushed for 706 yards. Lower quarterback Connor Eckel has rushed and passed for a total of 905 yards. Gloucester lost to Middle Township 8-6 last Friday.

