Pleasantvilles’s Keon Henry runs with the ball in the first quarter as Pleasantville High School plays the Salem High School football team, Friday, Aug. 30, 2019. (VERNON OGRODNEK / For The Press)

Gloucester (1-2) at Pleasantville (2-1)

7 p.m. Friday

Pleasantville freshman quarterback Marlon Leslie has thrown for 266 yards and four touchdowns. Greyhounds sophomore and linebacker Jaquan Howard has made 13 tackles and rushed for 210 yards. Gloucester won at Pitman 29-6 last week.

