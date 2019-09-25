Gloucester (1-2) at Pleasantville (2-1)
7 p.m. Friday
Pleasantville freshman quarterback Marlon Leslie has thrown for 266 yards and four touchdowns. Greyhounds sophomore and linebacker Jaquan Howard has made 13 tackles and rushed for 210 yards. Gloucester won at Pitman 29-6 last week.
