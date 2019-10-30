102619_spt_buenafootball 4.jpg

Buena's Luke Santiago looks to hand the ball off against Pleasantville during Friday night's game on October 25, 2019. Photo/Charles J. Olson

Gloucester Catholic (1-6) at Buena Regional (6-2)

6 p.m. Saturday

Buena is a Group I playoff team. Sophomore Sharyon Smithbey ran for 122 yards in two touchdowns in Buena’s 21-14 loss to Pleasantville last week. Gloucester Catholic got its first win of the season with a 27-20 victory over Lower Cape May last Saturday.

