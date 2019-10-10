Pleasantville vs Cedar Creek

Pleasantville's Ernest Howard #2 runs a touchdown against Cedar Creek's Tyler Hendrickson #56 during the first half of high school football game at Plesaantville High School Friday Oct 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City

Gloucester Catholic (0-4) at Pleasantville (4-1)

7 p.m.

Pleasantville coms off an 18-6 upset of Cedar Creek. Pleasantville running back/linebacker Ernest Howard has rushed for 284 yards and three touchdowns, made 29 tackles, intercepted two passes and recovered two fumbles. Gloucester Catholic lost to Collingswood 26-13 last week.

