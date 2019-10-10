Pleasantville's Ernest Howard #2 runs a touchdown against Cedar Creek's Tyler Hendrickson #56 during the first half of high school football game at Plesaantville High School Friday Oct 4, 2019. Edward Lea Staff Photographer / Press of Atlantic City
Your Morning Kickstart is delivered to your inbox 7 a.m. daily. Make sure you don’t miss out on the latest in news, entertainment, weather, and sports.
SUBSCRIBE HERE
Gloucester Catholic (0-4) at Pleasantville (4-1)
7 p.m.
Pleasantville coms off an 18-6 upset of Cedar Creek. Pleasantville running back/linebacker Ernest Howard has rushed for 284 yards and three touchdowns, made 29 tackles, intercepted two passes and recovered two fumbles. Gloucester Catholic lost to Collingswood 26-13 last week.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.