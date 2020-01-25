Cea Cea Jackson scored 25 points and grabbed 13 rebounds for ACIT in this 97.3 ESPN Girls Basketball shootout game.
Mycala Carney led Gkoucester Catholic with 26 points.
Grace Speer added 14 points for ACIT (7-5).
Gloucester Catholic 12 20 16 11 – 59
ACIT – 10 10 11 19 – 50
GC – Van Dine 10, Barerra 4, Carney 26, Eggers 9, N, Barrera 5, Cordery 2, Nugent 3
ACIT – Montero 4, Williams 7, Speer 14, Jackson 25,
