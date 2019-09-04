The SportsBook at Golden Nugget Atlantic City

The SportsBook at Golden Nugget Atlantic City opened on Friday, Aug. 31, 2018.

The property is offering its $1 Million Dollar Golden Gridiron promotion, where customers can play for their chance to win over $250,000 in cash and free play throughout the football season, plus $1,000,000 at the end of the season. For customers that watch the action at Golden Nugget, there are drink specials in Rush Lounge and The Sportsbook during all games.

