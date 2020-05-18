Emails went out from the state as promised over the weekend to some of the people who have waited weeks for unemployment benefits, telling them their claims are now payable.
"I got the email Saturday night, late," said Thelma Pantella, 71, of Mantua in Gloucester County. She was laid off from a full-time retail job in March, and filed for benefits March 22.
Since then, she certified each week, but her claim was listed as "not payable at this time."
When she certified Monday, however, she got a different message.
"Your claim has been updated and is payable at this time," the email message read.
But not everyone got the news they were hoping for.
"I did not get an email," said Nicole Daniella Territo, of Caldwell in Essex County. She is a single mom and pregnant, she said, and was furloughed because of COVID-19 from her full-time job at American Dream Mall.
She filed for benefits March 16.
"I am a manager, and several of my part-time coworkers have been receiving benefits for almost four weeks," Territo said. "How is this correct?"
About 1.1 million New Jerseyans have applied for unemployment benefits since the COVID-19 lockdown began in mid-March, and almost 711,000 were receiving benefits as of May 9, according to the U.S. Department of Labor.
New Jersey Labor Commissioner Robert Asaro-Angelo said late last week that email messages would go out to 82,000 people whose claims were awaiting agent review, and that those people would be paid this week. But Monday, no one from the state Department of Labor responded to a request for information on how many of the emails were sent.
State Sen. Chris Brown, R-Atlantic, said Monday his office is working on 1,200 cases of Atlantic County residents who are having trouble collecting unemployment.
"On this issue we heard back from roughly 30 families who told us unemployment resolved this issue over the weekend, leaving a considerable number of families who are still waiting on their benefits," Brown said. "What is most troubling and motivates me to keep fighting is many of these families are going into their 10th week without any income."
He said unemployment's recent actions to waive the agent interview for 82,000 is too little, too late.
"We are talking about the colossal failure of the Department of Labor to prepare and adequately staff their office," Brown said. "Thousands of families have been put on hold and hung up on. That's unacceptable."
The email from the Unemployment Division of the N.J. Department of Labor and Workforce Development also indicated that Pantella had probably answered one of seven questions wrong during the certification process, and so her claim was flagged as needing agent review, she said.
When she certified Monday, she had to fill out a weekly form for each of the last eight weeks.
"I went past my time," Pantella said of the half-hour period she had to certify Monday, based on her Social Security number. But the system let her finish.
She said she got a message that she will receive another email in three days that will tell her when the funds have been deposited into her account. Pantella said she is optimistic now for the first time in weeks that she will get paid.
But Territo said she doesn't know what to do now that she has not gotten one of the emails.
She said she calls the unemployment call centers "religiously 30 times a day and all it says is they are 'too busy to take my call at this time.'"
Sending email messages and trying the new online chat feature only got her automated replies, she said.
