Laid-off workers who have been waiting weeks to receive unemployment benefits because they h…

Almost 69,000 more people filed for unemployment benefits last week in New Jersey, and the s…

Saying his office has been deluged with pleas from constituents waiting weeks for unemployme…

New Jersey registered another uptick in unemployment applications last week as the COVID-19 …

More Information

From: NJDOL

Sent: Saturday, May 16, 2020 8:58 PM

Subject: Your claim is now payable

Dear Claimant,

Your claim has been updated and is payable at this time. During the certification process you likely answered one of the 7 questions in a manner in which, under regular conditions, would require speaking with an agent to complete the process. During the pandemic, these restrictions have been modified to allow claimants to answer the questions per the COVID-19 circumstances.

Beginning Sunday, May 17, you may certify for your benefits, per the published schedule. You can find the exact half-hour timeslot that you are permitted to access the certifying system at the link provided. If you miss your certification time window on your scheduled day, you will be able to certify later the same day during the timeslot for your ssn. If you miss your time on your day, you can certify again on Saturday of each week and will be able to claim all weeks available to you.

Please check back each Saturday evening as the schedule is subject to change to ensure a balanced load on the system. You should continue to certify weekly for benefits according to the schedule for each week you remain unemployed.

In addition to your regular payment, you are also eligible for an additional $600 per week through Federal Pandemic Unemployment Compensation (FPUC).

To avoid rendering your claim unpayable in the future please, refer to the answers to the questions below before you begin the weekly certification process.

Question 1 - Were you able and available for work?

Answer YES if the only reason you are not able and available for work at this time is because of the COVID19 pandemic.

Question 2 - Were you actively seeking work?

Answer YES if the only reason you are not seeking work is because of the COVID19 pandemic. If you are waiting to be recalled to your present job, or delaying your job search until this pandemic ends or subsides, you should answer YES.

Question 3 _ Did you refuse any work?

Answer NO if you have not refused work or if you refused work due to concerns over the COIVD19 pandemic. You should also answer NO if you refused an offer of work due to concerns related to the travel/stay-at-home restrictions of the coronavirus pandemic, or because you were ill with coronavirus, or because you wouldn_t be able to care for a coronavirus-affected family member, or care for a dependent whose place of care or school is closed because of coronavirus.

Question 4 - Were you attending school or job training?

Answer NO if you are a student and just filed this unemployment claim as a result of the coronavirus emergency and the Division of Unemployment Insurance has not reviewed your school status. If you are a student who filed an Unemployment Insurance claim prior to this emergency, and have already provided the department with your school information, and your school is currently closed due to the coronavirus, please answer this question in the same manner (Yes or No) you would have prior to the school closing.

Question 5 _ Did you receive holiday or vacation pay for the week beginning mm-dd-2020 and ending mm-dd-2020?

Answer NO if you are temporarily out of work due to the COVID19 pandemic. Answer YES if you received any type of wage while you are not working. Report your wages in Question 7

Question 6 _ Are you receiving or have you applied for a pension or other retirement pay from any of the employers listed below?

Answer YES only if you are currently receiving pension payments from your employer. Answer NO if you are not receiving any pension payments from the employer(s) listed below.

Question 7 _ Did you work between mm-dd-2020 and mm-dd-2020?

If you did any work between the designated dates, answer YES and report what you earned. If you know you will not have work the following week, immediately (no later than Saturday of the week in which you are claiming) follow steps to REOPEN/REASSERT THE CLAIM. If you received holiday/vacation/sick pay from your employer during this week, report that information here.

Thank you for your patience as we expand unemployment assistance eligibility to meet your needs.

Division of Unemployment Insurance

New Jersey Department of Labor

__email received by Thelma Pantella, of Mantua, Gloucester County and thousands of others whose unemployment claims had been deemed complete but in need of agent review