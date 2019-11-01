Google, the company that helped make it fun to just sit around surfing the web, is jumping into the fitness-tracker business with both feet, buying Fitbit for about $2.1 billion.
The deal could put Google in direct competition with Apple and Samsung in the highly competitive market for smartwatches and other wearable electronics. But it also raises questions about privacy and Google’s dominance in the tech industry.
The company’s announcement Friday came with a promise that it won’t sell ads using the intimate health data that Fitbit devices collect.
Qantas grounds 3 Boeing 737s due to hairline cracks: Australian airline Qantas Airways said Friday it grounded three of its Boeing 737s over hairline cracks in wing structures but expects the planes to be repaired and flying again before the end of the year.
The airline has been inspecting its aircraft following calls this month from the U.S. Federal Aviation Administration for all airlines to check Boeing 737 NG planes that had completed more than 30,000 takeoff-and-landing cycles for cracking in a part that helps keep wings attached.
The planes are different from the 737 Max jets, which were grounded worldwide earlier this year after two crashes that killed 346 people.
Pentagon awaits possible Amazon protest: Amazon must decide soon if it will protest the Pentagon’s awarding of a $10 billion cloud computing contract to rival Microsoft, with one possible grievance being the unusual attention given the project by President Donald Trump.
Amazon was long thought to be the front-runner in the competition for the huge military contract. Its Amazon Web Services division is far ahead of second-place Microsoft in cloud computing, and Amazon has experience handling highly classified government data. It survived earlier legal challenges after the Defense Department eliminated rival bidders Oracle and IBM and whittled the competition down to the two Seattle area tech giants before choosing Microsoft last week.
Exxon Mobil profits fall 49%: Exxon Mobil’s profits fell dramatically in the third quarter as the company was hurt by lower prices for crude oil and natural gas.
The Texas oil giant reported $3.17 billion in profits in the third quarter Friday, down 49% from the same time last year.
Total revenue was $65.05 billion, down 15% from the same time last year.
— Associated Press
