Murphy warns that restarting NJ too quickly could backfire

New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy holds a news conference regarding the COVID-19 cases at the War Memorial in Trenton, N.J. on Saturday, April 11, 2020. Murphy says he is ordering state transit systems to reduce their capacity by half and will require all transit riders to wear face coverings. (Chris Pedota/The Record via AP, Pool)

 Chris Pedota

Gov. Phil Murphy Monday announced his plan to reopen the state.

"The Road Back is driven by data, science, health progress, and common sense. We will use rigorous standards that are equally smart and thoughtful. And, everything we do will be filtered through our New Jersey values," Murphy said during a speech on Monday. "This road map is designed with one goal only – to restore the health, strength, and well-being of New Jersey for the long-term."

The six-point plan includes: a reduction in cases, expanding testing capacity, robust contact tracing, ensuring safe places where those positively diagnosed in the future can isolate, responsibly restarting our economy to restore our economic health, and ensuring our resiliency.

Murphy also announced additional 2,146 COVID-19 cases in New Jersey on Monday, pushing the statewide total to 111,188.

"As we look at the curve of new COVID-19 cases, it remains flat," he said. "Before we can get ourselves on the road to recovery, we need this curve to bend down and stay down."

