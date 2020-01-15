Murphy seeks more transparency, but says 'mission' unchanged

Gov. Phil Murphy delivered his second State of the State speech Tuesday before a joint session of the Democrat-led Legislature in Trenton. Behind him are Assembly Speaker Craig Coughlin, left, and Senate President Steve Sweeney.

Murphy praises Atlantic City in State of State speech: Gov. Phil Murphy’s praise came on the heels of the second credit upgrade for the city in the past three months and on the same day the casino industry’s year-end revenue results showed a fourth consecutive year of increases.

Rebounding Atlantic City casinos see $3.3B in revenue in 2019: When an additional $300 million in sports betting revenue is added to the equation, the casinos and two racetracks that offer sports betting won $3.46 billion last year, a figure that does not include money from horse racing bets.

McClellan and Simonsen sworn in as assemblymen: Antwan McClellan, of Ocean City, and Erik Simonsen, of Lower Township, defeated incumbent Democrats Bruce Land and Matthew Milam in 2019 to flip the 1st Legislative District to the Republicans.

FAA opens $5 million facility to find safer firefighting compounds: The 2,500-square-foot facility opened last month and “will support research on fluorine-free firefighting foams,” according to the FAA announcement.

Katie McClintock sets national mark, Mainland girls, EHT boys win American titles: In addition to breaking her 200-meter individual medley national record, McClintock also broke five school marks, including two relays.

Egg Harbor Township vs Mainland swim meet

Mainland Regional’s Katie McClintock wins the 200-meter individual medley with a record-setting performance Tuesday. Below, Brandon Bell races to victory in the 100 butterfly. He also won the 100 backstroke and swam on the winning 200 medley relay. A photo gallery from the boys and girls meets is attached to this story at HSLive.me.

