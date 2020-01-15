Murphy praises Atlantic City in State of State speech: Gov. Phil Murphy’s praise came on the heels of the second credit upgrade for the city in the past three months and on the same day the casino industry’s year-end revenue results showed a fourth consecutive year of increases.
Rebounding Atlantic City casinos see $3.3B in revenue in 2019: When an additional $300 million in sports betting revenue is added to the equation, the casinos and two racetracks that offer sports betting won $3.46 billion last year, a figure that does not include money from horse racing bets.
McClellan and Simonsen sworn in as assemblymen: Antwan McClellan, of Ocean City, and Erik Simonsen, of Lower Township, defeated incumbent Democrats Bruce Land and Matthew Milam in 2019 to flip the 1st Legislative District to the Republicans.
FAA opens $5 million facility to find safer firefighting compounds: The 2,500-square-foot facility opened last month and “will support research on fluorine-free firefighting foams,” according to the FAA announcement.
Katie McClintock sets national mark, Mainland girls, EHT boys win American titles: In addition to breaking her 200-meter individual medley national record, McClintock also broke five school marks, including two relays.
