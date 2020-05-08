Rich Hundley - Rich Hundley III_Murphy_5-7-20-2.jpg

Gov. Phil Murphy said Thursday night that he would “be shocked” if beaches are not reopen by Memorial Day.

“I will be shocked if our beaches are not open, but with very specific guidance, just as we opened county and state parks,” Murphy said during the interview with NJTV. “You should expect we’ll give guidance on beaches before Memorial Day.”

Municipal governments control their respective beaches.

Tags

Load comments