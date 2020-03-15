Officials are considering a statewide curfew to help prevent the spread of the coronavirus, Gov. Phil Murphy said Sunday morning.

Hoboken already implemented one — from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. — starting Monday.

Murphy was asked about curfews and also self-quarantine after Teaneck Mayor Mohammed Hameeduddin called for a citywide self-quarantine for the Bergen County town hit hard by COVID-19.

“We’re not there at a statewide level on either of those steps, but we could be," Murphy said on WBLS-FM 107.5. "The curfew is probably, of the two, is probably the more immediate one under consideration.”

Tags

Load comments