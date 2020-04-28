Local leaders working on Jersey Shore reopening plan: Leaders want Gov. Phil Murphy to take a regional approach to reopening the Jersey Shore soon, in recognition of both the smaller number of cases in South Jersey and the special needs of seasonal businesses here.
What does New Jersey need to do to reopen?: Take a look at the Governor's six-point plan. You're vote: When will New Jersey meet its goals and reopen?
Eagles draft pick Shaun Bradley is a South Jersey guy who loves the Linc: It’s an emotional moment for any player to be drafted. It’s even more emotional when a player is selected by his hometown team.
Conservation officers donate illegally caught fish to Atlantic City Rescue Mission: Those fish fed more than 1,000 people.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.