Local leaders working on Jersey Shore reopening plan: Leaders want Gov. Phil Murphy to take a regional approach to reopening the Jersey Shore soon, in recognition of both the smaller number of cases in South Jersey and the special needs of seasonal businesses here.

What does New Jersey need to do to reopen?: Take a look at the Governor's six-point planYou're vote: When will New Jersey meet its goals and reopen?

Eagles draft pick Shaun Bradley is a South Jersey guy who loves the Linc: It’s an emotional moment for any player to be drafted. It’s even more emotional when a player is selected by his hometown team.

Conservation officers donate illegally caught fish to Atlantic City Rescue Mission: Those fish fed more than 1,000 people.

Some of the 66 fish confiscated by conservation officers on March 30 off Atlantic City. Sixty-two were donated to the Atlantic City Rescue Mission, which made a meal that fed more than 1,000 people, Rescue Mission Partnership Development Officer Bob Franklin said.

