Gov. Phil Murphy announced Thursday that beaches along the Jersey Shore will be open in time for Memorial Day, but Boardwalk restaurants must stick to delivery and take-out only.

Amusement parks, playgrounds and visitor centers will remain closed, Murphy said.

“They Jersey Shore, after all, is where memories are made,” Murphy said. “The last thing any of us wanted was for a summertime down the shore to be a memory.”

The order goes into effect May 22, he said.

There will be restrictions on the number of beachgoers on any beach or lakefront, Murphy said.

“Each of our shore and lake communities have unique characteristics and we know there is no one-size-fits-all approach,” Murphy said. “However, some restrictions do fit across the board.”

Local municipal leaders must establish capacity limitations, enforce social distancing measures, prohibit contact sports and organized events and implement proper and regular sanitation, he said. Shower pavilions, changing areas and restrooms will be open at beaches, as well as restroom facilities at parks.

Boardwalk restaurants must stick to delivery and take-out only and amusement parks, playgrounds and visitor centers will remain closed, he said, “for the time being.”

“We could have a dramatically different reality a month from today,” Murphy said.

