Gov. Phil Murphy announced Thursday that beaches along the Jersey Shore will be open in time for Memorial Day, but Boardwalk restaurants must stick to delivery and take-out only.
Amusement parks, playgrounds and visitor centers will remain closed, Murphy said.
“They Jersey Shore, after all, is where memories are made,” Murphy said. “The last thing any of us wanted was for a summertime down the shore to be a memory.”
The order goes into effect May 22, he said.
There will be restrictions on the number of beachgoers on any beach or lakefront, Murphy said.
“Each of our shore and lake communities have unique characteristics and we know there is no one-size-fits-all approach,” Murphy said. “However, some restrictions do fit across the board.”
Local municipal leaders must establish capacity limitations, enforce social distancing measures, prohibit contact sports and organized events and implement proper and regular sanitation, he said. Shower pavilions, changing areas and restrooms will be open at beaches, as well as restroom facilities at parks.
Boardwalk restaurants must stick to delivery and take-out only and amusement parks, playgrounds and visitor centers will remain closed, he said, “for the time being.”
“We could have a dramatically different reality a month from today,” Murphy said.
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis. (l-r) Clark Doig ,Lauren Doig, both of Chicago, and her sister Paige, a Philadelphia resident, play tennis without a net in the parking lot next to the closed courts at 5th and Ocean.
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis. (l-r) Dominick Dougherty and his son Ben, 7, both Ocean City residents, have a game of catch at the 8th street beach.
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis. A majority of businesses were shuttered on Asbury, with notices from the owners to their clientele remarking on the state shutdown. Notice at the OCFD station at 5th and Asbury.
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis.
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis. All Parks on the island, including the skate park at 5th and Asbury were locked.
Dominick Dougherty and his son Ben, 7, of Ocean City, have a catch on the Eighth Street beach.
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis. A majority of businesses were shuttered on Asbury, with notices from the owners to their clientele remarking on the state shutdown. At GG's Dry Cleaners at 6th and Asbury, a large sign saying Social Distancing greets patrons at front counter.
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis.
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis.
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis. A majority of businesses were shuttered on Asbury, with notices from the owners to their clientele remarking on the state shutdown.
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis. Asbury Ave.
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis. Luigi's Italian restaurant, located at 9th and West Ave. greets traffic coming into town with a sign showing its closure.
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis.
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis.
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis.
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis.
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis.
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis.
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis. (l-r) Lauren Doig of Chicago, her sister Paige of Philadelphia, and husband Clark Doig, play tennis without a net in the parking lot next to the closed courts at 5th and Ocean.
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis. Sitting on a bench outside of the Music Pier (l-r) Corey Parmiter and her mom Kathleen drove from Turnersville just for a chance of fresh air and Manco and Manco Pizza
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis.
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis. A majority of businesses were shuttered on Asbury, with notices from the owners to their clientele remarking on the state shutdown. At GG's Dry Cleaners at 6th and Asbury, a large sign saying Social Distancing greets patrons at front counter.
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis. A majority of businesses were shuttered on Asbury, with notices from the owners to their clientele remarking on the state shutdown.
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis.
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis. Asbury Ave.
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis.
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis.
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis.
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis. Some eateries were providing take-out service on the boardwalk.
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis. (l-r) Lauren Doig of Chicago, her sister Paige of Philadelphia, and husband Clark Doig, play tennis without a net in the parking lot next to the closed courts at 5th and Ocean.
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis. (l-r) Dominick Dougherty and his son Ben, 7, both Ocean City residents, have a game of catch at the 8th street beach.
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis.
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis.
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis.
On March 21st, 2020, in Ocean City, Out-of-towners and locals alike took advantage of the brisk weekend weather to get out of the house during the Covid-19 crisis.
