Gov. Phil Murphy on Tuesday announced that the stay-at-home order, aimed at mitigating the spread of COVID-19, has been lifted.
“These orders complement the actions we have already taken to begin our restart and recovery and will set the stage for the days to come,” Murphy said.
Murphy’s stay-at-home order was put in place March 22.
In addition, effectively immediately, indoor gatherings will be permitted at whichever number is lower – 25% of a building’s capacity or 50 people total, Murphy said.
In addition, the limit on outdoor gatherings is raised from 25 to 100 people.
“With both of these orders, social distancing will remain our watch words. While they will allow for greater movement and greater flexibility, our No. 1 concern must remain protecting public health,” Murphy said.
School districts planning graduations should prepare for a 500-person limit to be in place by the time graduations can resume July 6, Murphy said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
Thanks for nothing. Nobody was following the stay at home order.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.