Five more people have tested "presumed positive" for the COVID-19 coronavirus since Sunday afternoon, state Health Commissioner Judith Persichilli said.

Later Monday, Gov. Phil Murphy declared a state of emergency and a public health emergency to strengthen the state's response to the virus, the state announced in a news release. The declaration went into effect immediately.

Four of the new cases were tested by the state lab and one was tested by LabCorp. The total number in the state is at 11, and there are 24 patients under investigation with results pending, Persichilli said. 

"We do not know what is pending in commercial labs," she said.

The state's new cases include an 18-year-old from Clifton, Passaic County; a 48-year-old from Berkeley Heights, Union County; and an 83-year-old from Hazlet, Monmouth County.

The Berkeley Heights patient contracted the virus from friends from Milan, Italy, who were symptomatic but tested negative. The 27-year-old was exposed at a conference in Boston, where 170 attendees have tested presumed positive, Persichilli said. 

So far, only two patients are under investigation in Cumberland County; no cases have been discovered in Atlantic or Cape May counties.

Murphy's declaration puts Persichilli and State Police Col. Patrick Callan in charge of the state's emergency response to COVID-19. Callan is the state Director of Emergency Management as well as the head of the State Police.

The effects of the emergency declaration include a prohibition on price gouging and the ability of the state to bypass procedures to quickly obtain needed goods and services, the news release states.

“The state of New Jersey is committed to deploying every available resource, across all levels of government, to help respond to the spread of COVID-19 and keep our residents informed,” Murphy said in the release.

Schools and other institutions are planning ahead. Rowan University announced Monday that it would extend spring break a week from March 16 to 28 to give professors time to convert course material online for virtual instruction should they need to avoid in-person classes. Existing online courses are not affected by the schedule change.

"Although no one in the Rowan community has tested positive for COVID-19, we are now preparing for the possibility that academic operations may be disrupted, including our students' ability to attend class in person," a school news release reads. 

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center spokeswoman Jennifer Tornetta confirmed that while there are patients at the hospital with flu-like illnesses, no patients "meet the criteria for persons under investigation for COVID-19."

Atlantic County Executive Dennis Levinson said in a statement Monday that residents should remain vigilant and prepare like they’re getting ready for a severe weather emergency.

“In anticipation of a severe weather event, we would ask residents to prepare by gathering items for a disaster supply kit that would include food, water, medications, baby and pet supplies etc. We would also recommend they have a plan for their families should they need to shelter in place,” Levinson said. “In the case of COVID-19, we are recommending many of the same preparedness actions should they become ill and need to stay home to self-monitor.”

State health officials report that the risk to the general population remains low, with the majority made up of mild cases and only 16% considered severe, Levinson said. Those with the greatest risk for complication from infection appear to be older adults with existing heart or lung disease, diabetes or a compromised immune system.

“Residents are understandably concerned, but they need not be alarmed,” he said. “We are in regular communication with state and federal health officials, our municipalities, hospitals and healthcare providers, first responders and schools to both provide and receive information and updates.”

Stockton University is monitoring COVID-19 cases throughout the state, but has not made a decision about classes, according to spokeswoman Diane D'Amico.

However Stockton has suspended all international travel by students that is led, affiliated with, or funded by the university, D'Amico said. The university's spring break starts March 16. 

Princeton University announced Monday that it will be switching to virtual instruction starting March 23.

The university also will limit the number and size of campus gatherings, part of new policies aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19 before it’s seen on campus, according to the university’s Twitter account.

“These and other measures will cause significant disruption and inconvenience, but we strongly believe that actions taken now will help decrease risk, and that the potential consequences of not acting could far outweigh these short-term disruptions,” according to the post, which encourages students to stay home after spring break.

The policies are in place through April 5, when officials will reassess. 

Several schools throughout the state announced closings or early dismissals Monday to prepare for the the impact of the disease's spread.

Morris County's Mount Olive School District closed schools Monday and schools in Cranford will be closed next Monday, March 16, so teachers can prepare, NJ.com reported. Students in Sayreville and South Brunswick had early dismissals Monday, and Warren Hills Regional School district plans to close Wednesday. 

