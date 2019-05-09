Seventy Atlantic County teachers and 48 educational services professionals, for a total of 118 educators, will be recognized for their achievements in and dedication to education on Tuesday, May 21 at the Annual Atlantic County Governor’s Educator of the Year Recognition Program Luncheon to be held at noon at the Carriage House, 25 S. Pitney Road in Galloway Township.
This program is being sponsored by the Atlantic County Office of Education, Atlantic County government, Atlantic County Association of School Administrators, Ocean First Foundation, Ocean First Bank, Southern Regional Institute/Educational Technology Training Center of Stockton University and the Atlantic County Council of Education Associations.
The following local teachers and educational services professionals will be honored:
Absecon School District
Caroline Bell
Rebecca Thomas
Rita Brown
Rachael Wescoat
Atlantic City School District
Helen Cohen
Jennifer Handson
Marlee Ernst
Janet Torres
Jennifer Hagel
Constance Ray
Jillian Harritopulos
Jerry Lynn Blackwell
Patricia Keeper
Cassandra Aponte
Wendy Kiedaisch
Nadine Batchelor
Kristy Moore
Frances Thompson
Jean-Paul Oldroyd
Shirley Nelson
Janine Riggins
Angeliki Andreatos-Hughes
Carol Shepherd
Debmisha Taylor
Kristen Williams
Jennifer Ortiz
Atlantic County Special Services School District
Pamela Thomas
Paige Sturts
Atlantic County Vocational School District
Michael Woertz
Brigantine School District
Ronald DeFelice
Mindy Pomatto
Buena Regional School District
Brenda DeCesero
Rosemary Lisi
Heather Grealis
Karen Lindner
Troy Holdcraft
Lucy Avola
Adrienne McKishen
Donna Deloison
Pamela Pickett
Nancy Monroe
Egg Harbor City School District
Cindi Craig
Thomas Kresz
Egg Harbor Township School District
Amanda Buccafurni
Peicha Sullivan
Georgiana DelGaizo-Mallett
Marcelle Treen
Alyssa Falco
Kathleen Lowry
Alissa Lamey
Kristina Caruso
Terilee McGowan
Ann Marie Dicicco
Denise Steet
Nicole Theophall
Angela Williams
Lindsey Braverman
Estell Manor School District
Rebecca Jamison
Jonna Drake
Folsom School District
Lauren Schmidt
Sarah Doherty
Galloway Township School District
Christy Buck
Brian Conover
Juli Dunkelberger
Jill Fernandez
Stephanie Pross
Jennifer Sturgess
Greater Egg Harbor Regional School District
Frances Campbell
Mary Alvarado
Stephen Ferguson
Donna Marie Brosh
Jaime Howey
Carole Higgins
Hamilton Township School District
Cindy Bahgat
Kelly Petrucci
Brandi Serbeck-Holdren
Michael Diorio
Kimberly Smith
Laura Hackney
Hammonton School District
Richard D. Baker
Maria R. Buono-Higgins
Nereida Rosado
Lori Scibilia
Linwood School District
David Lamkin
Mary Beth Atwood
David Wade
Barbara Fortunato
Mainland Regional School District
Leslie Kronemeyer
Allen Randall Smith
Mullica Township School District
Jean Gallagher
Randy Smith
Northfield School District
Lisa Carlton
Sheila Mussa
Brenda Breslin
Pleasantville School District
Willie Ceasar
Remy Silver
Brian Kavanagh
Lauren Kratchman
Tamar LaSure-Owens
Laurie Poplawski
Janida Newby
Susan Arthur
Kelsey Shockley
Christopher Sacco
Sandra Strazzeri
Aaron Washington
Port Republic School District
Helene Gross
Somers Point School District
Emily Ford
Margo Moses
Dawn McGhee
Katelyn Tobiasen
Cindy Stafford
Gina Rosa
Ventnor School District
Elia Debra Brahmi
Matt Garbutt
Weymouth Township School District
Daniel Henderson
Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts
Patricia Nicodemus
Richard Fognano