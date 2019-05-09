Seventy Atlantic County teachers and 48 educational services professionals, for a total of 118 educators, will be recognized for their achievements in and dedication to education on Tuesday, May 21 at the Annual Atlantic County Governor’s Educator of the Year Recognition Program Luncheon to be held at noon at the Carriage House, 25 S. Pitney Road in Galloway Township.

This program is being sponsored by the Atlantic County Office of Education, Atlantic County government, Atlantic County Association of School Administrators, Ocean First Foundation, Ocean First Bank, Southern Regional Institute/Educational Technology Training Center of Stockton University and the Atlantic County Council of Education Associations.

The following local teachers and educational services professionals will be honored:

Absecon School District

Caroline Bell

Rebecca Thomas

Rita Brown

Rachael Wescoat

Atlantic City School District

Helen Cohen

Jennifer Handson

Marlee Ernst

Janet Torres

Jennifer Hagel

Constance Ray

Jillian Harritopulos

Jerry Lynn Blackwell

Patricia Keeper

Cassandra Aponte

Wendy Kiedaisch

Nadine Batchelor

Kristy Moore

Frances Thompson

Jean-Paul Oldroyd

Shirley Nelson

Janine Riggins

Angeliki Andreatos-Hughes

Carol Shepherd

Debmisha Taylor

Kristen Williams

Jennifer Ortiz

Atlantic County Special Services School District

Pamela Thomas

Paige Sturts

Atlantic County Vocational School District

Michael Woertz

Brigantine School District

Ronald DeFelice

Mindy Pomatto

Buena Regional School District

Brenda DeCesero

Rosemary Lisi

Heather Grealis

Karen Lindner

Troy Holdcraft

Lucy Avola

Adrienne McKishen

Donna Deloison

Pamela Pickett

Nancy Monroe

Egg Harbor City School District

Cindi Craig

Thomas Kresz

Egg Harbor Township School District

Amanda Buccafurni

Peicha Sullivan

Georgiana DelGaizo-Mallett

Marcelle Treen

Alyssa Falco

Kathleen Lowry

Alissa Lamey

Kristina Caruso

Terilee McGowan

Ann Marie Dicicco

Denise Steet

Nicole Theophall

Angela Williams

Lindsey Braverman

Estell Manor School District

Rebecca Jamison

Jonna Drake

Folsom School District

Lauren Schmidt

Sarah Doherty

Galloway Township School District

Christy Buck

Brian Conover

Juli Dunkelberger

Jill Fernandez

Stephanie Pross

Jennifer Sturgess

Greater Egg Harbor Regional School District

Frances Campbell

Mary Alvarado

Stephen Ferguson

Donna Marie Brosh

Jaime Howey

Carole Higgins

Hamilton Township School District

Cindy Bahgat

Kelly Petrucci

Brandi Serbeck-Holdren

Michael Diorio

Kimberly Smith

Laura Hackney

Hammonton School District

Richard D. Baker

Maria R. Buono-Higgins

Nereida Rosado

Lori Scibilia

Linwood School District

David Lamkin

Mary Beth Atwood

David Wade

Barbara Fortunato

Mainland Regional School District

Leslie Kronemeyer

Allen Randall Smith

Mullica Township School District

Jean Gallagher

Randy Smith

Northfield School District

Lisa Carlton

Sheila Mussa

Brenda Breslin

Pleasantville School District

Willie Ceasar

Remy Silver

Brian Kavanagh

Lauren Kratchman

Tamar LaSure-Owens

Laurie Poplawski

Janida Newby

Susan Arthur

Kelsey Shockley

Christopher Sacco

Sandra Strazzeri

Aaron Washington

Port Republic School District

Helene Gross

Somers Point School District

Emily Ford

Margo Moses

Dawn McGhee

Katelyn Tobiasen

Cindy Stafford

Gina Rosa

Ventnor School District

Elia Debra Brahmi

Matt Garbutt

Weymouth Township School District

Daniel Henderson

Chartertech High School for the Performing Arts

Patricia Nicodemus

Richard Fognano

