Grace Sacco, Press Girls Basketball Player of the Year 2017

Grace Sacco, Ocean City HS, Press Girls Basketball Player of the Year 2017. Friday March 17 2017 (The Press of Atlantic City / Ben Fogletto)

Sacco was The Press 2017 Girls Basketball Player of the Year. A four-year starter, she led the Red Raiders to two Cape-Atlantic League titles and a state Group III final.

