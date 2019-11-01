Dr. Dre will be honored by the Recording Academy for his trailblazing production work, including hits for Eminem, Tupac, Snoop Dogg and more.
The Recording Academy announced Friday that its Producers & Engineers Wing will pay tribute the Rock and Roll Hall of Famer on Jan. 22 at Village Studios in Los Angeles. The event takes place four days before the 2020 Grammys.
Dre has won six Grammys, three of which he took home as a producer or engineer. Born in Compton, he broke out on the music scene as a co-founding member of N.W.A., producing some of its groundbreaking 1988 debut album, "Straight Outta Compton."
He went on to produce his own multiplatinum albums, along with crafting music for Kendrick Lamar, 50 Cent, Eve, Jay-Z, Nas, Mary J. Blige and Gwen Stefani.
Rage Against the Machine will reform for handful of shows: Rage will roll again in 2020, as long-running politically provocative Los Angeles rock band Rage Against the Machine ramps up for a string of shows next year including headlining dates at the Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival, which the group helped launch 21 years earlier.
The band, fronted by singer Zack de la Rocha and fueled by lead guitarist Tom Morello, unveiled details on its Instagram feed about a handful of shows next year starting March 26 in El Paso, Texas, and continuing with stops March 28 in Las Cruces, New Mexico, and March 30 in Phoenix ahead of the April 10 and 17 appearances at the 2020 edition of Coachella in Indio, California.
The band has been on hiatus since a 2011 appearance at the one-day L.A. Rising Festival at the Coliseum.
Clarkson announces Vegas residency: Singer Kelly Clarkson is the latest entertainer to announce a residency in Las Vegas.
Clarkson announced Friday she'll be headlining a show at the Zappos Theater at the Planet Hollywood casino-resort starting in April. She's scheduled for 16 performances that will run through September 2020. Pre-sale tickets are available starting Monday and public sales of tickets start Friday.
— Press wire services
