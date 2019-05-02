Owner: Wachtel Stable, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Gary Barber
Auction price: Sold for $18,000 at the 2017 Fasig-Tipton Select Yearling Sale
Earnings to date: $584,140
Best performance: UAE Derby, second
About Wachtel Stable: Adam Wachtel is the son of stable founder Ed Wachtel, who also co-founded the Members Only apparel line, which, perhaps, became most notable for its Members Only jackets in the 1980s.
About Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners: Eclipse founder Aron Wellman grew up on the backside at Del Mar working for trainers. He played college soccer for the University of California Santa Barbara and later graduated from Southwestern University Law School. His law practice allowed him to try his hand at racing partnerships where he found success, eventually becoming vice president of Team Valor before striking out on his own as founder and president of Eclipse.
About Gary Barber: See War of Will.