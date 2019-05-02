Owner: Wachtel Stable, Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners and Gary Barber

Auction price: Sold for $18,000 at the 2017 Fasig-Tipton Select Yearling Sale

Earnings to date: $584,140

Best performance: UAE Derby, second

About Wachtel Stable: Adam Wachtel is the son of stable founder Ed Wachtel, who also co-founded the Members Only apparel line, which, perhaps, became most notable for its Members Only jackets in the 1980s.

About Eclipse Thoroughbred Partners: Eclipse founder Aron Wellman grew up on the backside at Del Mar working for trainers. He played college soccer for the University of California Santa Barbara and later graduated from Southwestern University Law School. His law practice allowed him to try his hand at racing partnerships where he found success, eventually becoming vice president of Team Valor before striking out on his own as founder and president of Eclipse.

About Gary Barber: See War of Will.

Sports Editor

Tags

Sports Editor

Started working in newsrooms when I was 17 years old. Spent 15 years working for Gannett New Jersey before coming to The Press of Atlantic City in April 2015.

Load comments