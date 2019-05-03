Need to know: He didn’t do much of note in seven American starts — with just one victory — before going over to Dubai and finishing second in the UAE Derby. His best Beyer is an 80 — a pretty clear worst in this field — and this year’s UAE Derby field appeared to be pretty weak. Drayden Van Dyke will ride Gray Magician for the first time after making his Derby debut with a fourth-place finish aboard major long shot Instilled Regard last year.
A good bet? On paper, he might be the least likely winner in the field. Gray Magician should be battling Master Fencer for longest odds on the tote board. If he factors into the finish, it’ll be a surprise.