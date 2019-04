Andre Dillard, T, 6-5, 315, Washington State

Strengths: Excellent athleticism and carries his weight comfortably.

Weaknesses: Needs to show more power as a run blocker.

Fact: Former two-star recruit who redshirted as a freshman and became a three-year starter at tackle.

Gone by: Top 20.

Washington State Cougars offensive lineman Andre Dillard (60) in the second half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 10, 2018, in Boulder, Colo. Washington State won 31-7. (AP Photo/David Zalubowski)